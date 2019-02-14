Breaking: Unprecedented crowd hits Katsina for Buhari

An unprecedented crowd of supporters filled inside and outside the Muhammadu Diko Stadium, Katsina to welcome home President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on his last lap of his presidential campaign.

Reports say the 35,000 capacity stadium is filled up to the brim and more and more supporters are outside and cannot enter the stadium

The 76-year-old president is a native of Daura in Katsina state.

As they wait for the arrival of the president, the supporters danced endlessly to the tones  of different local musicians entertaining them.

Details later…

