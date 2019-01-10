Buhari appoints new aide on NASS matters

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub as the new Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

Adesina said El-Yakub’s appointment followed the resignation of Kawu Sumaila who was in that position.

Sumaila, who was appointed in August 2015, resigned to contest for the House of Representatives member for Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency in Kano State under the the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His successor, El-Yakub, an APC stalwart from Kano State, was a member of the House of Representatives in 1998 and from 2003 to 2007 representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency.(NAN)