Buhari delivers unit to APC Candidates

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday delivered his polling unit 003, Kofar Baru III (A and B) Daura, Katsina State, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the state, Aminu Masari, with 370 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lado Danmarke, scored 33 votes to come second at the polling unit.

The result of the State House Assembly at the unit indicated that the APC candidate for the Daura constituency, Nasir Yahaya, got 336 as against 40 votes scored by Lawal Husseini, the PDP candidate.

NAN reports that the governorship and state house of assembly elections recorded low turn-out of voters when compared to the presidential and national assembly elections held on Feb. 23.

President Buhari scored 523 votes while his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of PDP, got three votes and Accord Party scored four votes at the same polling unit 003 during the presidential election on Feb. 23.(NAN)