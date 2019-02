President Muhammadu Buhari defeated his major challenger, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at the polling unit of former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Obasanjo who had openly supported the candidacy of Atiku was however unable to deliver his polling unit for the PDP.

While the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured 87 votes in the presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got just 18 votes.