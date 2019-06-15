Buhari mourns Sen. Gamawa

Describes him as ”an invaluable, immeasurable asset”

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Sen. Babayo Garba Gamawa, describing the lawmaker as “an invaluable and immeasurable asset.’’

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the President condoled with the senator’s family, government and people of Bauchi State.

He noted that Gamawa’s defection to All Progressives Congress (APC) from Peoples Democratic Party was a morale booster for the party.

”Gamawa’s defection was not only politically significant and bold, but it also contributed to the success of the APC in the Presidential Election of February 2019.

“A man’s influence is directly proportional to how he identifies with his people. Gamawa was a grassroots politician who wielded enormous influence on account of the tremendous love he enjoyed,’’ the President added.

According to him, it will be difficult to forget Sen. Gamawa’s immense contribution to the governing party’s success and development of democracy in Nigeria.

The President prayed that God would forgive the gentle soul of the deceased, and reward his good deeds with paradise.

NAN reports that Sen. Gamawa died on Friday night after a brief illness.

Born on Feb. 2, 1966, he attended the University of Jos, where he obtained a National Certificate in Purchasing and Supply.

He had served as the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly and later Deputy Governor following the impeachment of the then Deputy Governor, late Alhaji Mohammed Gadi.

In 2011, he was elected Senator under the platform of the PDP in the 7th National Assembly; where he served as the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation and a member of the Land Transport Committee.

He left behind four wives, 16 children and an aged mother.