Buhari wins 2 LGAs in Bayelsa, Atiku leads with 7

By Christian Ogbonna

The Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Muhammadu Buhari, has recorded victory in two of the seven Local Government Areas (LGA) of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two LGAs are Nembe and Southern-Ijaw as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

NAN reports that the state has eight LGAs, but seven have so far been announced by INEC.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has won in the five council areas.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Zana Akpagbo, announced on Tuesday in Yenagoa that APC polled 31, 811 votes to defeat PDP, who polled 7, 167 votes in Nembe LGA.

In Southern-Ijaw, APC also polled 47, 627 as against 41, 629 scored by the PDP in the area.

In Ekeremor LGA, PDP scored 21, 857 to defeat APC that got 9, 097. Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, PDP polled 16, 040 to defeat APC, that got 3, 938 votes while in Yenagoa LGA, PDP got 37,676 votes defeating APC with 7, 483.

In Brass LG, PDP polled 15,936, while APC scored 5,913 and in Sagbama LG PDP had 30,122 votes to defeat the APC with 7,949 votes.

Results from the remaining Ogbia local government area of the state, where former President Goodluck Jonathan hails from, are yet to be collated.