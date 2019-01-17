Buhari’s integrity will earn him second term – APC boss

Alhaji Abdu Ringo, Chairman, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity will earn him second term in office.

He said this on Thursday during the presentation of certificates to contractors awarded infrastructure projects in Kufena ward of Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that community leaders in each unit were mobilised by the council to monitor the execution of the projects to ensure compliance to set standards.

Ringo, who was represented by the Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Buhari Musa-Bizara, appealed to the electorate to rally round Buhari, in view of his character.

According to him, Buhari is the only leader, presently, without foreign account or house in foreign countries.

‘‘President Buhari is a trustworthy, honest, truthful, committed and patriotic Nigerian who always works in the interest of national unity, national growth and development.

‘‘These qualities have earned him respect, not only in Nigeria or Africa but the world over, hence the need for Nigerians to give him a second chance to take the country to the promise land.

‘‘Voting Buhari for a second term is not enough, Nigerians should also endeavour to vote those that will give him the necessary support to succeed; that is, Senators and members of House of Representatives.

‘‘You should also ensure that you vote our amiable Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufa’i for a second term with his lawmakers also,’’ he said.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Aliyu Idris-Ibrahim, assured the people that APC would not disappoint them.

He stated that the chain of projects being awarded were the beginning of the good things meant for Zaria residents.

Idris-Ibrahim called on the people to give APC block votes at all levels of election, to pave way for more dividends of democracy in their respective areas.

In their separate responses, community leaders in various units commended the chairman for executing what they described as human interest projects.

They pledged to give Buhari and APC all the necessary support to succeed in the upcoming general elections, to take Nigeria to the next level of development.

NAN reports that the projects are: drilling and repairs of boreholes, construction of drainage, channels and culverts, electrification and construction of primary schools among others.