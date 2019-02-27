Buhari’s victory: A reward to Nigerians, says Ribadu

By Yakubu Uba

The Director, Field Operations of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has described the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari as a reward to Nigerians.

Ribadu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola that Nigerians sacrificed their time and energy to vote in a free and fair election and were rewarded with a man committed to selfless service.

“As Director Field Operations of a successful candidate, I will first of all congratulate our candidate; a good and honest man has been reelected and Nigeria will continue to change for better,” Ribadu said.

Ribadu urged opponents of Buhari to accept the outcome in the spirit of sportsmanship.

The former boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) added that everyone participating in Nigeria’s democratic process was a winner.

“No winner, no vanguish, Nigeria is the winner,” Ribadu said.

Also speaking the Adamawa Coordinator of the operations, Mallam Shehu Umar, lauded Nigerians for their faith in Buhari and assured that they would not be disappointed.

Umar said the second coming of the reelected president would enable him consolidate on people-oriented projects and programmes for the country.