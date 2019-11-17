CEDO Network congratulate Bello as he coasts home to victory

………..Says with 200,000 lead in 19 LGAs, celebration already begun

CEDO Network, a group of friends and supporters of Chief Edward Onoja (CEDO) have congratulated Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi over his victory in 19 Local Governments so far declared.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday and signed by Charles Ibiang, Director Media and Publicity, Friends of CEDO Network, the group said that celebration had already begun.

Ibiang stressed that with just two Local Government Areas to go and a wide lead of over 200,000, Bello was already glaringly victorious and only awaited the declaration by INEC.

“We congratulate His Excellency Gov. Yahaya Bello, Chief Edward Onoja and Senator Smart Adeyemi for their victory so far from the results declared by INEC.

“The results so far is a clear demonstration of the love the people of Kogi have for the APC, Gov. Bello and the progressive policies the state had witnessed in the last four years.

“We however call on them to be magnanimous in victory, while calling on PDP to accept the verdict of the people of Kogi as the will of God.

“Our democracy may not be perfect, but it has come to stay as the best system of governance that reflect our diversities in our collective efforts to build a sustainable and greater future for our their county.

“Nigeria is the only country we have and we must make it worked.

“There are no victors nor losers but Victory for Democracy, the good people of Kogi State and Nigeria at large,” the group said.

Meanwhile, the APC governorship candidate in Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is in the lead with only two of the state’s 21 local governments left to be declared.

The governor is leading his PDP opponent, Musa Wada, with over 200,000 votes after votes from 19 of the 21 local areas of the state were declared.

However, the collation process has been suspended until Monday, after it became clear that Lokoja and Ibaji local governments would not be ready until late in night.

While the incumbent has scored 375, 083 votes after aggregating the results from 19 local governments, Mr Wada garnered 168, 144 votes from the same number of local government areas.

Mr Bello won in 10 of the 19 LGAs declared already while the PDP took the remaining nine.

The local governments taken by the APC include Ogori-Mangongo, Ijumu, Adavi, Okene, Kabba Bunu, Koton Karfi, Okehi, Mopa Muro, Ajaokuta and Olamaboro.

The PDP won in Omala, Igalamela, Yagba East, Idah, Yagba West, Bassa, Ofu, Ankpa and Dekina local government areas.