China expresses optimism on successful elections in Nigeria

By Temitope Ponle

China has expressed optimism that Nigeria’s rescheduled elections will be held “successfully and smoothly”.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang, said this at a regular news conference in China on Thursday, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

Geng said that Nigeria was an important country in Africa, adding that peace and stability in the country served the interest of the continent.

“The Chinese side hopes and believes that Nigeria’s presidential and parliamentary elections will be held successfully and smoothly.

“Peace, stability and development of Nigeria serve the interests of the Nigerian people, the region and Africa at large.”

The spokesperson said China believed in the ability of the Nigerian government and people to manage election affairs.

“China always stands for the principle of non-interference in other country’s internal affairs.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the presidential and National Assembly elections rescheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission will hold on Feb. 23.