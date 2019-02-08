Demand by APC for removal of A’Ibom REC – Group

A pressure group, Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement (AILM) has condemned the call by the APC in the state for the redeployment of Mr. Michael Igini, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner.

The movement in a statement signed by its leader, Prince Emmanuel Sam, said that the move by APC in the state was a sign of lack of preparation.

It said that the last minute protest by the opposition was because it had seen that that it cannot win an election in a PDP dominated state.

The group frowned at the deliberate dissemination of fake news on the internet by known agents of the APC claiming that Mike Igini has been redeployed to another state.

“The mounting pressure on replacing the REC is despicable and highly condemnable. It is a clear sign of its unpreparedness for a credible, free and fair contest.”

“We at the Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, AILM therefore condemn in strong terms the APC sponsored fake news on Mr. Igini.

“We urge Akwa Ibom people to reject all carriers of doom, bloodshed and insecurity through the ballot.

“This state cannot afford to return to those evil days, we must arise to ensure peace and equitable development of Akwa Ibom State,” it said.

The group condemned the incessant pressure by the APC for the redeployment of security chiefs to the state while berating the party for shunning the signing of the peace accord.

It said that the APC had no reason to always be suspicious of security chiefs in the satte and always calling fro their transfer.

The group added that the boycott of the Peace and Security Conference and peace accord against violence, organized by INEC in the state, was a pointer that the APC in the state was not ready for a peaceful process.