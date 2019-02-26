Dogara’s re-election: Go to court – Bauchi PDP challenges APC

By Huseyn Mbar

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go to court if it has issues with the re-election of House Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Alhaji Hamza Akuyam, the Chairman of the PDP in the state gave the challenge on Tuesday while reacting to Monday’s news conference by the APC where it alleged that Dogara’s re-election was marred by irregularities.

He said that the re-election of Dogara in Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro and Dass Federal Constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly election was done in line with electoral guidelines.

Akuyam observed that no adverse report was issued either by international or domestic election observers or security agencies during the polls.

He therefore wondered where APC might have gotten its own facts that the polls were marred by irregularities.

Akuyam said that APC under the leadership of Alhaji Uba Nana raised various issues just to simply discredit the election.

According to him, Nana simply addressed journalists to cause mischief and to subvert the PDP’s ideals.

The PDP chairman further observed that in spite of false claims by APC, there was no petition written either by the party or individual to disclaim Dogara’s victory.

He challenged APC chieftains in the state to seek legal redress if they felt strongly about the re-election of Dogara.