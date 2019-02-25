Ebonyi : Card reader failure cost PDP 300,000 votes -Umahi

Ebony State Governor David Umahi on Monday said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lost over 300, 000 votes to the operational failure of Card Readers during the conduct last weekend’s presidential election in the state.

The governor stated this while speaking to reporters in Abakaliki, the state capital on arrival from his hometown Uburu.

On the success recorded by the party in last presidential election, Umahi described election as a game in which there is no permanent enemy and friend but permanent interest within a political arena.

According to him: “I want to thank Ebonyi people for coming out to cast their votes.

“I want to thank politicians and political parties that participated in the election. Election is a game. It comes and goes. No permanent enemy.