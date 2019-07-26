Ebonyi group lauds Buhari’s economic diversification policy

By Douglas Okoro

An Ebonyi group, under the aegis of The Ogbonnaya Onu Political Organisation (TOPO), has commended the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration on economic diversification and repositioning.

The group in a communiqué issued at the end of its emergency session on Thursday in Abakaliki, also commended Buhari for his choice of ministerial nominees.

The communiqué was signed by Chief Innocent Ugo-Chima, Mr Hyacinth Oteh and Chief Egwu Chima, the National Chairman, National Secretary and National Publicity secretary of TOPO respectively.

The group also commended Buhari for his avowed determination and commitment to fight financial graft, insurgency and other forms of criminality in Nigeria.

The group noted that the steady growth of the national economy and the resultant increase in the country’s gross domestic product, were due to the diversification policy of the present administration.

The group noted that attention was focused on the agricultural, textile and mining sectors which were neglected due to oil windfall.

They said that the relentless campaign against financial graft, security challenges and the commitment of the government to revamping the agricultural, mining sectors and textile industry were commendable achievements of the Buhari-led Federal Government.

They listed the second Niger Bridge, rehabilitation of the abandoned Enugu/Onitsha, Enugu /Porth Harcourt and Owerri /Onitsha highways, among other infrastructure sited in the South-East, as achievements of the present administration.

TOPO urged Nigerians from all walks of lives and from political divides to give the Buhari presidency needed support to deliver on the Next Level’s campaign promises.

“We call on all Nigerians to give undiluted support and solidarity to the government of Mr President in his avowed determination to rid the country of corruption, improve the economy and provide adequate security for all.’’

The group, which lauded the president on the choice of ministerial nominees, said that the nominees would fit into the team for the Next Level administration.

“We have no doubt that with this cream of ministerial nominees, we are certain that Mr President is taking Nigeria to the Next Level.

“We applaud the president for his wisdom in nominating the personalities who in our estimation have track-record of achievements and intelligence to assist you in the great and onerous task of moving our great country forward,’’ the group added.

The group particularly commended the president for reappointing Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the immediate past minister of Science and Technology, as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

“We extend our immense gratitude to Mr president for once more nominating one of the most distinguished Igbo sons, Onu, as minister.

“Onu distinguished himself in power as the first executive governor of old Abia, former National Chairman of the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) and indisputably, one of the tripod pillars upon which the formidable APC was founded.

“The Dr Ogbonnaya Onu we know, is one who will continue to improve in geometric progressions as his record of numerous successes have already shown.

“He is obviously one of the greatest assets of your first term and we have no doubt that he will still excel in whatever portfolio your excellency may deem fit to assign to him.’’

The group further described Onu as a “man endowed with academic and political prowess; a first class creative mind, a detribilised Nigerian and someone well suited for the Next Level governance.’’