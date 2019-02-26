Election : AU Observer Mission rates INEC low

THE African Union Election Observation Mission to Nigeria (AUEOM) says that the failure of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide essential materials during the Saturday elections marred the outlook of the election.

According to a preliminary report released by the group during a news briefing in Abuja yesterday, all 16 voting points observed by the AUEOM in rural and urban areas were delayed for over an hour.

The reason for the delayed, AUEOM said, was late arrivals of polling officials and election materials as well as poor preparation of voting points.

The group also noted that polling staff, in general, did not demonstrate sufficient knowledge and competence.

In addition, the report stated that 13 of the 16 voting points observed were not accessible to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) due to their placement in uneven ground.

AUEOM Head of Mission and former Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hallemariam Desalegn Boshe congratulated INEC.

He urged the commission to expeditiously and transparently collate and announce the results of the election.

The group also called on INEC to strengthen the capacity of polling staff through training on assisting voters, counting and other electoral procedures.

AUEOM implored Nigerians and stakeholders to refrain from disseminating fake news and information, particularly on the results.

