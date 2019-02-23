Election: Farmers lead registered voter population

Farmers and fishermen lead the population of voters registered to vote on Feb. 23.

According the comprehensive report from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), registered farmers are 13, 630, 216 (25.2 percent) out of the 84, 004, 084 registered voters.

This was followed by housewives who made 21.9 percent (11,844,079), business persons make 20 percent (10,810,006) and other unclassified occupations make 11.1 percent (6,021,741).

Civil Servants constitute 9.3 percent (5,038,671), artisans make 8.3 percent (4,478,202) and public servants hold 4.2 percent (2,292,167).