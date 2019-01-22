Election: ICPC, INEC partner to curb vote buying

By Naomi Sharang

The Independent Corruption Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) says it will collaborate with INEC to tackle vote buying during the forthcoming general elections.

ICPC Public Relations Officer, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, said this while speaking to journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday.

She said that ICPC had collaboration with INEC where the commission assured that they would assist the commission with regards to checking issues of possible malpractices during the voting period.

This, she said, was especially with respect to vote buying.

“Vote buying or selling is bribery and our law is against bribery. So, we are collaborating with INEC to check the menace,” Okoduwa said.

The officer explained that when the electorate sold their votes, they were selling their future.

“We say no to vote buying.” (NAN)