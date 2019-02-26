Election : INEC cancels 146,355 votes in Plateau

By Abujah Racheal

INEC said on Tuesday it canceled a total of 146,555 votes from Plateau in the Saturday Presidential election over failure to adhere to electoral guidelines.

Prof. Richard Anande, the state’s Collation Officer, made the disclosure while giving a breakdown of election results from the state’s 17 local governments, at the INEC National Collation Centre in Abuja.

Anande, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Markudi, said that of the figure, 92,000 were from Tudun-Wada/Kabong Federal Ward, in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the North-Central state had a registered voting population of 2,423,381, with 1,074,042 voters accredited for the Presidential poll.

According to him, 1,062,862 votes were cast, with a total of 1,034,853 recorded as valid votes, while, 28,009 votes were rejected across the 17 local govermments.

On the scores, he said that the PDP garnered 548,665 votes, while the APC and ADC got 468,555 and 590 votes respectively. (NAN)