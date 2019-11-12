Election: Kogi declares public holiday for schools

By Stephen Adeleye

The Kogi State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has declared Friday Nov. 15, as public holiday for all schools in the state.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Eric Aina, directed all public and private schools to proceed on holiday from Nov. 15, 2019, towards the Nov. 16 elections in the state.

According to Aina, the break is to ensure that all students and pupils are united with their families during the election.

He said that schools would resume academic activities on Monday Nov. 18, 2019.

“All parents, school heads, teachers and stakeholders in the education sector are enjoined to take note and observe the break accordingly,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that governorship election will hold across the state, while a rerun National Assembly election would hold at Kogi West senatorial districts same day on Saturday Nov. 16.(NAN)