Election : NANS warns against bloodshed

By Stanley Nwanosike

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), on Sunday, appealed to politicians to desist from politics of bloodshed to enhance growth and inclusiveness of the democratic process.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Bestman Okereafor, made the appeal in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

NAN recalls that two persons were allegedly killed and 13 vehicles were damaged in pre-election violence that erupted in Obot-Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom on Friday, Feb. 15.

Also, the Kaduna State Government had in a statement on Friday evening, confirmed that 66 persons were killed by unidentified gunmen in Kajuru local government of the state on Feb. 15.

Okereafor said: “No life is worth shedding for political scores.

“As intellectuals, we have no doubt that the decision for postponement would have been reached based on life saving information at the disposal of INEC and not necessarily based on logistics challenges alone, as disclosed by INEC.

“We believe the issue of security would also have influenced the postponement of the elections.

“Thus, considering the violence recorded on Feb.15, the eve of the election, it is enough reason for postponement,’’ he said.

The NANS official prayed for repose of the souls of the dead and for God to grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.

“NANS is praying to God to grant the families and loved ones of the dead the fortitude to bear the loss and for repose of the souls of the departed,’’ he said. (NAN)