Election: NGO advises PDP, others

By Emmanuel Acha

An Enugu-based non-governmental Organisation, Civil Rights Realisation and Advancement Network, has admonished those dissatisfied with the outcome of the presidential election, to follow due process in seeking redress.

The Organisation made the call through its President, Mr Olu Omotayo, while reacting to the announcement of Buhari as the winner of the election.

Omotayo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Enugu that there were constitutional means of reacting to ‘unfavourable’ election outcomes.

It appealed to those dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, especially the main opposition party, not to resort to self-help, thereby, adding to the tension in the country.

“The election has been conducted and INEC has declared the winner; those who are not satisfied with the outcome should follow constitutional means to vent their frustrations.

“It will not be in the interest of the country for anyone to foment trouble in Nigeria,” it advised.

The Organisation also appealed to Buhari to put urgent machineries in place to calm frayed nerves across the country.

“ The president should foster unity in the country by not allowing his party members to see this victory as their own; it is a victory for all Nigerians,” it added.

The Network congratulated Nigerians for their steadfastness and belief in the electoral process, adding that the country would be better in the coming days.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, in the early hours of Wednesday, declared incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the Feb. 23rd election.

