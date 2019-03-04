Election : Niger state declares Friday public holiday

The Niger State Gvernment has declared Friday, March 8, a work-free day to enable civil servants travel to their local government areas to vote in the governorship and state house of assembly elections holding on Saturday, March 9.

Gov. Abubakar Bello, who announced this on Monday in Minna, appealed to the civil servants to take advantage of the break to travel to their polling units and exercise their civic duties.

He spoke during an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).NAN reports.