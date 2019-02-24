Election: PDP leads in Ebonyi – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has began collation of the presidential results in the just concluded presidential election held across the country on Saturday.

The exercise began at the state collation centre, INEC headquarters in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Dr Ngele Okeke, the INEC Returning Officer (RO) for Afikpo South Local Government Area who announced the result said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured a total of 6,391 votes while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 12,181 votes in the presidential election.

He said that a total of 72,343 voters were registered in the local government while 27,792 were accredited to vote.

Okeke said that a total of 20,276 voters participated in the presidential election in the local government area, adding that 19,735 valid votes were recorded with 541 rejected ballots.

He said that the result from Ameri ward was cancelled due to non compliance with Smart Card Reader.

“The result from Ameri ward with a total number of 6483 was cancelled due to non use of card reader for accreditation and voting”, he said.

Meanwhile, the APC has rejected the results of the presidential election in Afikpo South and Afikpo North Local Government Areas of Ebonyi.

The results from the two areas were announced by the collation officers from the two local government areas at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters.

Chief Eze Nwachukwu, state party agent of the APC, who made this known on Sunday in Abakaliki alleged widespread irregularities in the results.

He disclosed that the party in the state would contest the outcome of polls in the two areas.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the PDP and other political parties have not made any official reaction on the outcome of the polls.

The commission also announced result of the presidential election from Ivo and Ohaozara Local Government Areas.

In Ivo, PDP won with 12,471 votes while APC got 1,945 ballot in a result announced by Dr Godwin Okonkwo, the collation officer of the LGA.

In Ohaozara Local Government Area, Dr Robert Obiyo, INEC collation officer for Ohaozara, announced PDP as winner of the presidential poll in the area having polled a total of 33,651 votes while APC has 2,058 votes.

NAN reports that more results are being awaited from the remaining seven local government areas. (NAN)