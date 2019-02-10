Election: Tinubu welcomes foreign observers

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has welcomed all foreign observers ahead of the up coming general election in Nigeria.

Tinubu, speaking at the presidential campaign rally of the APC in Lagos, urged them to steak to their primary assignment.

He said: “Observe, write your report and go home. This is our democracy. We are watching Trump and China.”

The former governor described Obasanjo as a master rigger, whose legacies in office were electoral fraud.

“CNN asked the late President Umaru Yar’Adua about election. He said the election that brought him to power was severely flawed.

Who conducted the election? Obasanjo is the greatest election rigger. He has expired. Confine him to the dustbin,” he said.

