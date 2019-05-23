Election tribunal strikes-out PDP petition against APC in Bauchi

By Huseyn Abubakar Mbar

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Bauchi on Thursday struck-out a petition filed by Abdulhamid Rufai of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the victory of Danlami Kawule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rufai had on March 31, filed the petition before the tribunal, challenging Kawule’s election as the assemblyman representing Zungur/Galambi state constituency.

However, Rufai’s lead counsel, Shiki Rabo, told the tribunal on Thursday that his client had demanded withdrawal of the petition.

Rabo made an oral application before the tribunal seeking permission for instant withdrawal of the petition.

Reacting, Nummi Bayeo, Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), objected to the application, arguing that it ought to come through a Motion on Notice.

In her ruling, Justice Hafsat Adulrahman, Chairman of the tribunal, granted the request of the petitioner, saying, “ it is entirely the discretion of the tribunal to allow or disallow the application”

Following the ruling, the petitioners counsel formally withdrew the petition.

Adulrahman therefore, struck-out the petition and awarded N50,000 cost to Kawule, APC and INEC.