Elections: Group warns against, violence, vote buying

The United Global Resolve for Peace(UGRFP), an NGO, has warned against violence and vote-buying ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Shalom Olaseni, UGRFP’s Executive Director, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that with the general elections close by, concerns were growing and anxiety mounted.

According to him, the sanctity of the forthcoming general elections can only be ensured by a free, fair, credible and peaceful conduct of the process.

“Nigerians are faced with the greatest test of the 21st century which is not uncommon to Europe, China and America which is finding stability in a rapidly changing world in terms of politics, economy and security from a need for preservation and gaining a sense of identity with the world.

“Nigeria, being the largest economy in Africa is blessed with tremendous amounts of natural resources and very talented human resources with rich and diverse cultures.

“It has, however, not taken the proper role of leadership in Africa and the world at large partly due to corrupt practices, undefined system of government, abuse of power, high taxation, overregulation and the neglect of education.

“We all have this historic opportunity to be a part of the solution to our motherland for a safe and prosperous country, where the rule of law, justice and liberty reign supreme by turning out in our numbers to vote and while doing that, shun all form of violence and the exchange of votes for money and other items,’’ he said.

Olaseni said that voting was a civic duty each citizen owed a state; hence to abdicate such a responsibility was to gamble with the nation’s aspiration for greatness.

He urged Nigerians to uphold their faith in God and loyalty to the nation while building a country that would be celebrated at home and abroad even by future generations.