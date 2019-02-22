Elections: IG-P warns officers to remain apolitical

By Joseph Edeh

The acting Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has warned officers deployed for Saturday`s Presidential and National Assembly elections to remain apolitical and non partisan.

Adamu gave the warning in a statement issued by the force Spokesman, Assistant Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on Friday in Abuja.

Mba said Adamu had directed the deployment of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) to the six geo-political zones to ensure adequate security in their areas of supervision.

He added that the IG-P had also directed Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) in the 12 Zonal Commands, the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the 36 State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to beef-up security.

The spokesman said the police boss also directed the Election Intelligence Monitoring Team (EIMT) to intensify constant surveillance, intelligence gathering and monitoring of security personnel deployed nationwide.

He said the Special Election Investigation Team (SEIT) should ensure discrete investigation of electoral cases and diligent prosecution of all electoral offenders.

He charged all security personnel on election duties to remain patriotic, professional, unbiased and apolitical in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, the force will not tolerate any form of impunity or unethical conduct on the part of any personnel.

He also warned that that no policeman or woman attached to VIPs should be seen escorting their principal to the polling unit or moving around with them on the day of election.

Adamu also advised politicians to prevail on their supporters to be orderly, law abiding and shun all forms of violence and electoral malpractices before, during and after the polls. (NAN)