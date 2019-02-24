Elections: Physically challenged persons commend INEC

By Ugochi Ugochukwu

The FCT District Head, Physically Challenged Persons, Alhaji Mohammed Suleiman, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Suleiman, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for giving the physically challenged persons special consideration during accreditation and voting.

He, however, appealed to INEC to provide a special polling centre for them.

“If INEC can create a special polling centre in Karmajiji along the Airport Road for persons physically challenged persons, it will save them the stress of going outside Karmajiji to vote.

He said that some physically challenged persons had their polling centres in Area 1, Garki, Wuse, Gosa and other parts of Abuja.

In a separate interview, Mrs Rahina Haruna, the women leader of persons living with disabilities, also thanked INEC for giving them priority to cast their votes, especially pregnant women among them.

Haruna also spoke of the need to designate a special polling centre to them.

Mrs Rabiu Mustaph, the Women Secretary of the association, said that they used their bus to carry the pregnant women and other physically challenged persons to polling centres to vote. (NAN)