Empowerment programme: Tambuwal warns officials against shortchanging beneficiaries’

By Habibu Harisu

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has warned officials handling the disbursements under state government’s Youths and Women Empowerment programme against shortchanging the beneficiaries.

A statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Muhammad Bello, issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Wednesday, said Tambuwal gave the warning while flagging off the disbursement of N20,000 to each of the 1,000 beneficiaries in Isa Local Government.

Bello said Tambuwal explained to the beneficiaries that the money being disbursed is not a loan but a grant to assist them to start small businesses.

“The governor emphasized that no beneficiary of the empowerment programme should be given less than N20, 000 or asked for a kick-back.

“The governor urged the beneficiaries of the scheme to utilize the monies provided to them judiciously as a start up for their small scale businesses,’’ the statement said.

Tambuwal thanked people of Isa Local Government for their support to his administration and urged them to sustain it, as viable programmes were being designed to uplift the lives of people across the state.

He implored people of the area to always ensure that their children are immunised against diseases, in addition to ensuring their enrollment into both Islamic and Western schools. (NAN