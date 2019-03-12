Era of manipulating election results over in Nigeria – REC

By David Adeoye

Mr Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo state, says the era of manipulating results of elections in favour of any of the political party was over in the Nigerian democracy.

Agboke, who stated this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, said that votes of the electorate would always count in determining who won elections.

He described the last general elections in Oyo state as successful exercise.

According to him, the outcome of the Saturday polls has proved that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) means its words and would continue to improve on its existing achievements.

He said the use of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) remained the only power of the electorate had to choose their leaders as witnessed in the recent general elections.

The REC urged the Nigerians to continue to have trust and to believe in the activities of INEC, saying that the commission had no sympathy for any of the political parties in the country.

The REC commended the people of Oyo state for the relative peace that characterised the conduct of the general elections.

He expressed satisfaction over the supports the commission received from Inter-Party Advisory Commission (IPAC), Security agents, National Orientation Agency (NOA) and media organisations that contributed to success of the elections.

Agboke implored owners of the unclaimed PVCs to come forward and collect them; saying 2,023 PVCs were yet to be collected.

He further called on political parties not to relax but start preparing for the 2023 general elections in easiest.