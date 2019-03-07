Ex-NANS president backs Gov. Umahi for second term

The immediate past National President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Chinonso Obasi, has thrown his weight behind the re-election bid of Gov. David Umahi on Ebonyi State.

The governorship and states’ houses of assembly elections are scheduled for March 9.

Obasi, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said that, with his vast tour and adventure in Nigeria as a National leader of students, he had never seen a governor or political office holder whose projects could compete with that of Umahi within the little time in office.

According to Obasi, the quality assurance and quality control of Umahi’s projects are excellent and second to none in Nigeria.

He said that Ebonyi was immeasurably blessed with a leader like Umahi who took time in constructing public facilities as if they were for his private usage.

“The options before Ebony people is either to re-elect Umahi of PDP to continue moving Ebonyi State forward or giving opportunity to those who will take Ebonyi State backwards.

“Our support to Umahi is undiluted as the saying goes that `the reward for good work, is more work’; the Federal Government of Nigeria should seek the advice of people like Umahi in actualising quality infrastructural development in the country.’’

Obasi said that the greatest assurance to having quality education, human capital development and industrialisation going forward in Ebonyi state was by re-electing Umahi.

The former students’ leader said that re-electing Umahi meant quality education; job opportunities for Ebonyi people, improved health care and condition of living.

“We shall not only vote for Umahi but we shall hold him accountable after his re-election to deliver on basic needs of Ebonyi people.

“I equally call on President Muhammadu Buhari to give Umahi the necessary support to scale through in the Saturday’s governorship election.

“ Umahi has remained a true nationalist who have sacrificed a lot as governor to enable President Buhari to succeed as a President and this is the time to pay back,’’ he said.