Ex-President Jonathan, wife, vote in Otuoke

By Shedrack Frank

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience, voted at unit 39, Ward 13 at the Otazi Playground, Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jonathan voted at 10.30 a.m., while his wife voted at 10.30 a.m.

Ward 13 is made up of five communities, namely: Otuoke, Otuaba, Ewoi, Otuabula 1 and Otuabula 2.

At unit 37, the Four Square road, an unadentified youth attempted to snatch a ballot box but soldiers on

election monitoring chased him and he escaped to the bush.

Voting has fully commenced in most of the polling units visited and all the card readers are functioning well. (NAN)