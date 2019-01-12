Fatality: Atiku loses group with 800,000 members to Buhari

The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), supporting the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, says it has officially received a group- the South West Arise for Atiku (SWAT), into its fold.

CYMS disclosed this in a statement by its Director of Media, Mr Gabriel Otobong, on Saturday in Abuja.

It stated that SWAT with 800,000 members, formerly supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was officially received by CYMS Director-General, Mr Obinna Nwaka, at the committee’s head office in Abuja.

It disclosed that the SWAT was received into CYMS after a meeting between national executives of the two organisations in Abuja.

It quoted Nwaka as commending the group for its courage, while highlighting some of the reasons why Nigerians should support the re-election of Buhari.

Nwaka assured the group of support and promised to integrate them officially into the CYMS programmes.

He said that SWAT has officially collapsed its structure into CYMS to ensure the re-election of Buhari.

It added that SWAT and its members led by the Coordinator General, Mr Henry Adegoke, had collectively agreed to change the group name to South West Arise for Buhari (SWAB) in a letter addressed to Mr Festus Uchenna, the

CYMS’s Chairman, Board of Trustees.

It added that the group described Abubukar’s political ambition as “fetching water with a basket.”

Adegoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) confirm the collapse of the structure of SWAT into CYMS, noting that discussion about it was still ongoing.

He said that he had directed members of the group not to attend campaign rallies of Abubakar even though PDP was still inviting them.(NAN).