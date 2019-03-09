FCT : PDP wins in Area 3, others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won four polling units out of five results so far announced in the chairmanship and the councillorship elections ofthe City Centre Ward of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Miss Busola Areo, the Presiding Officer for Area 3 Polling Unit 013 announced the results in the presence of nine political party agents, some observers, security personnel and the electorate.

According to her, PDP scored 80 in the chairmanship election while APC got 67 and for councillorship, PDP scored 69 and APC 37.

Also, Mr Alfred Stephen, the PO at the Area 3 Shopping Complex Polling Unit 012, announced PDP scored 108 on chairmanship and APC got 87, for councillorship position, PDP scored 92, while APC got 53.

Also at Gaduwa Estate 017A Polling Unit, the PO, Mr Rhoda Joshua, announced that APC got 90 for chairmanship, and PDP got 122, while in councillorship, APC got 90 and PDP 136.

Leonard Jimiruna, the PO in Kobi Madaki Polling Unit 016, announced that PDP scored 394, and APC got 52 in chairmanship, while in the councillorship, PDP scored 451 and APC got 45.

Meanwhile, at the polling Centre 007 CBN Senior Staff Quarters Garki ll, APC won both chairmanship and councillorship elections

The PO, Mr Gbenga Aiyejumo, announced that APC scored 162 against PDP which got 80, for chairmanship, and APC scored 167 with PDP getting 79 for councillorship.

The News Agency of Nigeria Nigeria (NAN) reports that 29 political parties contested for the chairmanship position, while 18 participated in the councillorship position in the FCT. (NAN)