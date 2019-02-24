FCT senatorial results arrive Garki collation centre

By EricJames Ochigbo/ Angela Atabo

Results of the just concluded senatorial elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have started arriving Junior Secondary School, Garki Area 10, Abuja, the senatorial collation centre where it is scheduled to be announced on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed gradual return of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) adhoc staff in buses with results and other electoral materials to the centre.

NAN reports that the results are from various polling units from across the six area councils of the FCT.

The FCT senatorial seat is being contested for by 32 candidates including Jisalo Zephaniah of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Lancaster Ngwamma of the Younth Political Party (YPP) and Sen. Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to INEC, there are 1.3 million registered voters in the FCT but only 1.02 million have collected their Permanent Voter Card (PVCs).

NAN also observed till late hours on Saturday that party agents were monitoring the process, while security agents were positioned in strategic locations to ensure law and order.