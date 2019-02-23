FCT voters cheer Gen. Gowon as he visits polling units

Genera Gowon at a polling unit
Former Head of State and statesman, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, was greeted with cheers by voters as he visited some polling units at Karu and Nyanya in Abuja on Saturday.

Gowon arrived at the Nyanya Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Estate polling centre at 11:57 a.m. and moved around the units and voting points, encouraging electoral officials, security agents and voters.

He also commended voters for coming out to perform their civic responsibilities.

Voters, political party officials and security men alike momentarily put aside their frustrations after a sluggish start to voting to acknowledge Gowon’s, agility, simplicity and dedication to democracy.

The former head of state wore an overcoat indicating he was at the polling centres as an accredited “Domestic Observer 2019 General Elections”.

Gowon is the head of the Yakubu Gowon Foundation and convener of Nigeria Prays.

