FG directs security agencies to ensure violence-free election

By Doris Esa

The Federal Government has directed all security and law enforcement agencies in the country to ensure and safeguard the sanctity of the 2019 general elections.

The Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, gave the directive in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The statement was issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mr Mohammed Manga.

Dambazu said that security reports indicated that some individuals and groups of persons, including politicians and their sponsors were bent on subverting the integrity of the electoral process.

He said: “For the avoidance of any doubt, I want to reiterate the commitment of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President and Commander-in-Chief to the rule of law.

” I also want to assure all peace loving Nigerians in the entire country that this administration is committed to free, fair and credible elections.

” In this regard, all security and law enforcement agencies are under strict instruction to safeguard the sanctity of the 2019 General Elections.

“Anybody found engaging in covert or overt action capable of sabotaging or subverting the process, with the aim of denying the citizens of Nigeria their right to vote for any candidate or party of their choice, or to cause public disorder, will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”