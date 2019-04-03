Ganduje, others receive certificate of return from INEC

By Mohammed Nur Tijani

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday presented certificate of return to Kano State Governor-elect, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Similarly, the state deputy governor-elect, Dr Nasiru Gawuna and 23 state Assembly members-elect were also presented with the certificate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 13 state Assembly members-elect of the people Democratic Party were conspicuously absent during the occasion which was held at the Sani Abacha Indoor sports Complex in Kano.

Speaking shortly after receiving the certificate, Ganduje promised to lay a solid foundation for the social and economic development of Kano state through the provision of quality education.

According to him, the state government would soon unveil its plans for partners and private investors to enable them come to the state and invest.

Ganduje said the state government would provide the incentives and the enabling environment to enable investors wishing to establish their businesses to do with ease.

“Anybody who wants to set up innovative businesses or educational institutions, Kano is waiting to welcome him or her.

“We must ensure that all our youths receive quality education. We must ensure all our girls are also educated, so we can unlock the 50 per cent of economic output currently not being accessed by our society due to the low participation of women.

“We must also make sure that our state becomes an attractive destination for investment and business, with a focus on the investments that will improve our human capacity.

“Agriculture is already the mainstay of our economy – our plan is to attract Investment which increases our outputs and unlock economic growth for all of us,”he said.

He said the government would also partner with local communities to ensure even the poorest of the communities have access to schools to educate their children.

He therefore, called on the people of the state to give the state government the necessary support and cooperation to move the state to next level.

Earlier, the INEC Resident Commissioner, Prof. Riskuwa Arab-Shehu said the commission would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders on the issue of voter education.

Also speaking, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa, Engr. Abubakar Nahuce urged politicians to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship for the development of democracy in the country.

NAN reports that the PDP state Assembly members-elect that were absent during the occasion are for Dala, Nasarawa, Kano Municipal, Gwale, Fagge and Tarauni constituencies.

Others are for Kibiya, Kumbotso, Dawakin Kudu, Gezawa, Ungoggo, Bebeji and Rogo constituencies. (NAN)