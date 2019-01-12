Gombe: APC chieftain donates bus for Buhari’s campaign

By Uwumarogie Peter

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Dr Jamilu Gwamna, has donated a Marcopolos bus to support the campaigns of President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, the APC governorship candidate in the state.

Gwamna,who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Saturday said that President Buhari and Inuwa are good projects that needed to be supported for the good of Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians deserved a better way of living through prudent and honest leaders that are not after our common wealth and President Buhari remains the best leader there is at the moment.

“President Buhari and Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya are the good projects for Nigeria and Gombe that need the support of everyone who mean well for the common man in the street.

“These are leaders that are honest and prudent. Nigerians deserve leaders of this calibre at this moment to guarantee the improvement in their living standards.

“The president has within three years made the poor his priority through social intervention programmes that have given hope to the youths and a sense of belonging as far as the resources of the land are concerned.

“The happiness that Buhari has given to over half a million youths in the country is my greatest motivation toward the re-election of the president and all APC candidates in Gombe.

“The money the president has given to the over 500, 000 youths across the country through N-power would have been looted if the APC hadn’t won elections in the country in 2015,’’ he said.

Gwamna appealed to the electorate in Gombe to make the Buhari re-election and Inuwa’s election tasks that must be done for the good of the youths in the country.

He added that: “ If those youths are disengaged and the fight against corruption halted, the consequences are better imagined than experienced. So, we must shame looters of our common wealth by voting APC throughout.

NAN reports that Gwamna who defected to the APC in Oct. 2, 2018 had vowed to support President Buhari and Inuwa toward their victory in the forthcoming general elections.(NAN)