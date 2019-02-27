Gov. Ambode congratulates Buhari

By Folasade Adeniran

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Wednesday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for their resounding success in the presidential election.

Ambode, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, said it was a victory well deserved.

He said it was not just a confirmation of the people’s love for President Buhari, but an attestation that Nigerians were happy with the progress the Federal Government had made in the last four years.

President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in the early hours of Wednesday declared winner by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Buhari polled a total of 15,191,847 to defeat his closest rival , former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got a total of 11, 262,978.

Ambode said: “Let me join millions of our loyal party faithful in the state and across the country to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for their resounding victory at last Saturday’s polls.

“This is indeed a historic moment because Nigerians have used their votes to show Mr President that they are happy with the progress the country has made on several sectors of the polity.

“This is a victory for democracy; it is a victory for good governance and a clear statement from Nigerians that they are ready to move to the next level with President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He expressed confidence that the Buhari-led administration would consolidate on the achievements of the last four years and justify the renewal of his mandate by millions of Nigerians at the polls.

“This is a threshold of our political history. I urge Nigerians to rally round the Federal Government and support the drive to take the nation to the next level,” Ambode said.

He also commended Lagos residents for coming out in thousands and for being peaceful and orderly throughout the period of the elections.

The governor congratulated candidates of the party in the National Assembly elections who emerged victorious.

He said that with APC in the majority in both chambers, President Buhari would get the needed support from the legislative arm of government to transform Nigeria for good. (NAN)