Gov. Amosun wins Ogun Central Senate seat

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun has been declared the winner of the Ogun Central Senatorial District election.
The Returning Officer, Prof. Ayinde Akanbi, declared on Monday that Amosun polled 88,110 votes to defeat Mrs Tunji Oseni-Gomez of the African Democratic Congress(ADC), who had 37,101 votes.
Akanbi announced the result at the collation centre, Centenary Hall, Ake Abeokuta.
He said that Mr Solomon Sanyaolu of the PDP polled 33,276 votes while Mr Gbenga Adenmosun of the Allied People’s Movement had 10,039 votes.
Solomon Olufemi of the ADP polled 6,510 votes, according to the returning officer.
