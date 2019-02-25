Gov. Amosun wins Ogun Central Senate seat

Governor Ibukunle Amosun of Osun State
Governor Ibukunle Amosun of Ogun State: will run again for Senate
Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun has been  declared the winner of the Ogun Central Senatorial District election.
The Returning Officer, Prof. Ayinde Akanbi, declared on Monday that Amosun polled 88,110 votes to defeat Mrs Tunji Oseni-Gomez of the African Democratic Congress(ADC), who had 37,101 votes.
 Akanbi announced the result  at the collation centre, Centenary Hall, Ake  Abeokuta.
He said that Mr Solomon Sanyaolu of the PDP polled 33,276 votes while Mr Gbenga Adenmosun of the Allied People’s Movement had 10,039 votes.
Solomon Olufemi of the ADP polled 6,510 votes, according to the returning officer.

