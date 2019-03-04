Governorship election : Saraki drums support for APC

Senator Gbemisola Saraki on Sunday said she would ensure that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress Emerged the winner in the gubernatorial election scheduled for March 9, 2019.

The sister to the embattled senate president, Bukola Saraki of the Peoples Democratic Party, stressed that the candidate of APC, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, will dethrone the ruling PDP in the state.

The former lawmaker who stated this in a statement, boasted that the state will join the ”Next Level” train on Saturday.

She said, “We can’t stop until progressives lead all states to the next level of our collective prosperity.

“So for each and every one of us, we must not relent, we have the elections of next Saturday, March 9 to go.

“In my state, Kwara, we are all out to ensure that AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of our party, the APC, emerges the next governor of Kwara State, Insha Allah.”

Source :https://politicsngr.com/kwara-apc-saturday-saraki/