Group advises Imo Gov.-elect, Ihedioha to ignore sychophants

By Ikenna Osuoha

Mr Kingsley Onwubiko, Secretary to the Committee on Volunteer/Support Group (CVSG) of PDP in Imo, on Tuesday advised Chief Emeka Ihedioha, the Imo Governor-elect, to ignore sycophants.

Onwubiko told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that political sycophants were the cause of bad leadership in Nigeria.

He condemned the manner some sycophants had misled many leaders in the country to the detriment of the masses.

“Many leaders in the past with laudable roadmap for the people have been either deceived or hijacked by these sycophants.

“The irony is that many of these sycophants did not even support Ihedioha when we were campaigning, but today they are mounting billboards in praise of him,” Onwubiko said.

The PDP chieftain reiterated his call on the Governor-elect to avoid the sycophants whose stock in trade was to create a gap between the leader and his people.

He explained that many of them were propelled by selfishness and greed.

According to him, they are the true enemies of the people with anti-people advice if allowed.

He, however, expressed total confidence in the Governor-elect, describing him as a man of the people.

Onwubiko said that Ihedioha would not allow political jobbers to distract him because of his genuine love for Imo people.

NAN reports that leadership in Africa generally has been plagued by sycophancy leading to political and economic downturn.