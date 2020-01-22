Group wants rapid development in Abia

By Deji Abdulwahab

A political pressure group, South-south Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF) has urged Abia Government to intensify efforts in reviewing its areas of under-performance to ensure rapid development in the state.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr Preye Wilson, in Abuja on Wednesday, SELF urged Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to amend some areas where he went wrong and step up progress in the development of the state.

“With his first tenure gone and some months into the second tenure, the issue of under-performance has been on the lips of Abia people who daily lament the lack of progress in the development of the state.

“No matter how hard Ikpeazu thinks he is trying, something appears to be missing: the rapid transformational touch that makes a city to shine for all to see.

“Even the governor himself acknowledged this in his inauguration address when he took oath of office for his second tenure.

“He said an internal review of the processes was done and the administration is now committed to make amends in areas it went wrong,” Wilson said.

The coordinator also urged the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (ONYC) to desist from doing hatchet job of defending a non performing governor.

“One expects ONYC to be interested in the development of the region more than doing a hatchet job of defending a non performing Chief Executive for a pot of soup,” Wilson said.

He asked the Igbo youth group to compare performance of the current Abia governor to other South-east governors especially those of Enugu and Ebonyi in the last four years. (NAN)