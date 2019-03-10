Mr Abdullahi Sule, Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State is leading the results of Saturday’s Governorship elections declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The results from three local government areas of the state so far collated by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Bala showed APC in clear lead.

The APC candidate is followed by David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Labaran Maku of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Mr Auwal Ibrahim, Returning Officer for Wamba Local Government Area said APC polled 15,706 votes; PDP scored 9,333, while APGA polled 1,772 votes.

Similarly in Keana Local Government Area, the Returning Officer, Aisha Bello, announced that APC scored 11,759 votes, PDP got 6,579, while APGA came third having polled 2,869 votes.

According to Awe Local Government Returning Officer, Imam Akwyede,

APC polled 29,443 votes with the PDP coming a distant second scoring 9,228, while APGA polled a total 1,801 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more results were being expected as the collation centre had gone on break. (NAN)