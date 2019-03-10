Guber election : Collation of results begins in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

The collation of results for the Saturday’s Governorship election for Kebbi began on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi.

Declaring the exercise open, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Ahmad Mahmud, was optimistic that the collation would be done orderly and successfully.

“Welcome you all for turning out at the exact slated time 9 a.m.

“I hope all the parties’ representatives are here and welcome you once again, ’’ Mahmud said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Collation Officer for the state is Prof. Haruna Buchi, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State.

Also, present at the ongoing exercise are the heads of security agencies in the state, the media, party representatives, local and international observers. (NAN)