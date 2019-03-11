Guber election : PDP thanks Deltans for victory

By Ifeanyi Olannye

The Delta Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appreciated the people of the state for the party’s overwhelming victory in the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections held on Saturday, March 9.

The party’s appreciation was contained in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, on Monday in Asaba.

“It is with deep sense of humility and sincere gratitude to God, that the Delta PDP, expresses its profound thanks and appreciation to all Deltans for the overwhelming, landslide victory you gave to our party in the March 9, elections.

“Your decision to return Gov. Okowa for another term, has not only upheld and reaffirmed the principle of equity, which has been the bedrock of the sustainable peace and harmony we have enjoyed as one Delta.

“It has further cemented your endorsement of his good works in his first term and strengthened him with the confidence and energy to even deliver greater prosperity to the people.

“We specifically wish to commend the military high command and other security agencies for their professionalism and strict adherence to the doctrine of Peacetime Rules of Engagement (PROE).”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Governorship Agent, Dr Festus Erubaye, has rejected the governorship election result and pledged that the party would challenge it at the tribunal.

Eribaye alleged that the elections were marred with violence, and that card readers were not deployed to places PDP won.(NAN)