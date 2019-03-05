Guber election : Police deploy 5, 550 officers in Adamawa

By Muhammad Auwal

The Police Command in Adamawa said it would deploy 5,550 police officers for the March 9 governorship and state Assembly elections in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Othman Abubakar disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola.

Abubakar said the command in collaboration with other security agencies in the state had prepared for a peaceful conduct of the election.

“In order to ensure peaceful conduct of the governorship and State Assembly elections, the command is set to deploy 5,550 officers.

“The officers will be deployed on Thursday to the various Local Government Areas across the state, “Abubakar said.

He said the officers would concentrate more on checkmating the activities of miscreants to ensure peaceful atmosphere for the election.

Abubakar said the command would carry out effective patrol in the flash points in the state with a view to ensuring peaceful conduct during the forthcoming elections.

He listed Michika, Madagali, Numan, Lamurde and Demsa as among the flashpoints that needed special security attention.

Abubakar, however, solicited the support of the public by reporting any suspicious movement and character to the nearest security agencies for prompt action.(NAN)