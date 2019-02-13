House of Reps decries burning of card readers in Anambra

By EricJames Ochigbo

The Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Mr Abdulrazak Namdas (APC-Adamawa) says burning of card readers at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Anambra is unfortunate.

Namdas in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, said preventive measures should be put in place to forestall future occurrence of the incident.

It would be recalled that a container carrying card readers meant for Saturday’s presidential election in Anambra was on Tuesday gutted by fire.

“We describe it as unfortunate, coming at this time that the election is drawing closer, it is unfortunate.

“Preventive measure should be put in place so that such thing will not happen in future.

“Anything INEC will do to ensure that the people are not shortchanged in the election is a good idea,” he said.

An upcoming actor, Miss Emem Ekwnem blamed the incident on saboteurs saying that those behind the inferno were out to draw the country backward.

“There is a saboteur somewhere, I cannot blame APC or PDP for this but somebody is trying to frustrate the process.

“It is what is happening in the country, while plans are being made to move the nation forward, agents of darkness are out to pull the nation down,” she said.