I have made no plans for Senate Presidency – Andy Uba

The senator representing Anambra South, Sen. Andy Uba has described as malicious, news reports that he intends to vie for the Senate Presidency if he was elected into the 9th Senate.

Uba in a statemnet issued on Monday, refuted the claim, stressing that he was at the moment, only focused on attaining victory for the APC in all the elections in the state.

“l am more interested in concentrating on achieving victory both for myself and the party in this very keenly contested elections,” he said.

Uba insisted that the report was malicious and only intended to distract him from his impactful campaigns.

He therefore enjoined members of the public, especially those in Anambra state and in his constituency to disregard the news report, saying it was misleading.

In a related development, youths from Senator Uba’s community, Uga, on Monday, endorsed the lawmaker to re-contest, declaring their total support for him.

Senator Uba, who was at St Immaculate Catholic Church earlier welcomed the youths, assuring them of greater level of achievement for Anambra South Constituency if re-elected.